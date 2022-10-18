Leftist Lawfare Seeks Ouster of Rep. Eastman, Key Trump Ally, Over J6

Unable to remove him with elections, radical leftwing forces in Alaska are using lawfare and the courts to try to oust one of the state's most conservative and liberty-minded lawmakers, Rep. David Eastman. In this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Rep. Eastman, who helped lead Trump's campaign in the state, explained how a lawsuit in state court is seeking to have him removed from office based first on the fact that he was in Washington, D.C., during the January 6 protests against election fraud. They later added that he joined the pro-Constitution group Oath Keepers over a decade ago. Ironically, the argument is that anyone seeking to overthrow the Constitution cannot serve in office--even though Oath Keepers' publicly stated goal is to have all people in public office uphold their oath to the U.S. Constitution. Rep. Eastman, who has sounded the alarm about election issues, says this is simply the latest effort to "criminalize dissent."





