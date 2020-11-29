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Now they want to cancel Christmas? | Benny Johnson
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42 views • November 29, 2020
Benny Johnson reacts to the proposed measures being weighed by prominent lawmakers across the country, as the life-changing mentality of the pandemic begins to merge with the holiday season. - via The Benny Report, Saturdays at 7:30PM ET on Newsmax TV
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