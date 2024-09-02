“I’m absolutely certain acute respiratory illnesses are not infectious or contagious” | Dr. Yeadon

"I'm absolutely certain acute respiratory illnesses are not infectious or contagious. There's a hundred years of evidence to say that...so when they tell you there's bird flu going around, it's like, no there isn't...it's a psyop."

Dr. Michael Yeadon, an expert in the area of allergies and respiratory therapeutics who spent more than 23 years in the pharmaceutical industry (including years as a vice president at Pfizer), describes for James Delingpole (@JMCDelingpole) why he is "absolutely certain acute respiratory illnesses are not infectious or contagious."

Yeadon, an outspoken critic of the COVID injections, notes that "there's a hundred years of evidence" to support that claim, and adds that "when they tell you there's bird flu going around...it's [just] a psyop."

The former Pfizer VP adds that he's read literature that spans across a timeline of a hundred years and has not found any evidence that, for example, people with colds will transmit their illness to other, healthy people.

Yeadon notes:

"I've read the hundred years of literature that says that attempts to transmit people who've got colds, they put them in rooms with people who didn't have colds and then followed them for several weeks and did the same experiment by putting two healthy people in a room.

And the question was how many of the recipients in each case would get sick? You'd be pretty sure, wouldn't you, that if colds were transmissible, that more people would get cold symptoms in the next few weeks if they sat for an hour or two with someone with a cold? They don't."

Furthermore, Yeadon says that in 2020, people who believed they had a bad case of "COVID" likely only had some kind of exposure to an environmental toxin. Compared to previous times they had been exposed to environmental toxins (i.e. previous times they had a "flu" or "cold"), there was some in-built chance it would be the worst "flu" or "cold" they'd ever had—hence they're thinking they had been infected with some abnormally dangerous pathogen.

"I think a significant minority of people who had flu in 2020 legitimately could say, because it was true, 'Thiswas the worst flu I'd ever had,'" Yeadon says. "You see, that's the explanation. And that means no matter how many times you hear that anecdote and however true it is, it provides you with no evidence whatsoever there was something new in the environment."

SOURCE: https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1826491222313038229

