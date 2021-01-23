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Donald Trump as 19th President?
Intuitive Edge Tarot
Intuitive Edge Tarot
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540 views • January 23, 2021
In this video I take an intuitive look at what may be taking place over the next several months as we move away from the U.S. Corporation and back to our original Constitutional Republic.

Will Donald Trump "Return in some form" as the 19th President of the Republic?

This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.

You can find me on Telegram!
https://t.me/Intuitive_Edge

And on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/IntuitiveEdge

On Brighteon: Intuitive Edge Tarot
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Intuitive%20edge%20tarot&;page=1&uploaded=all

And on Rumble: IntuitiveEdge
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Bitchute: Intuitive Edge
Https://Bitchute.com/channel/intuitive_edge

YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIKokt0qhWJc0CQw6GZTNtw


If you would like to schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading with me, you can find me on my website:

https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
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