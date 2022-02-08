Grand Jury The court of public opinion - Opening statements, Feb 05, 2022

Initiated and co-organized by the German Corona Investigative Committee, "This investigation is of the people, by the people and for the people and shall be referred to as the ‘Peoples´ Court of Public Opinion.'

Having been unable to find a court to hear the actual evidence in the current system´s courts of law, we are undertaking this proceeding outside of the current system and based on natural law.

This, in turn is founded on the firm belief that every person can easily distinguish between good and evil, and between right and wrong.



The allegation is that the world’s governments have come under the controlling influence of corrupt and criminal power structures.

They colluded to stage a pandemic that they had been planning for years. To this end they deliberately created mass panic through false statements of fact and a socially engineered psychological operation whose messages they conveyed through the corporate media. "