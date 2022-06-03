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The Woman Arrayed In Purple and Scarlet Color
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91 views • June 03, 2022
Hopefully this link works, but I just thought to do a separate video to include it. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10161128012283532&;set=a.10150102572393532
Revelation 17:4
King James Version Bible
4 And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication:
Revelation 17:4
King James Version Bible
4 And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication:
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