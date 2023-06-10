Flying Ice (Full Album)

After the success of my first album, that holiday season I released my second album, "Flying Ice" which can still be found on YouTube music, Spotify and iTunes. This is a video album stream of that release I've put together using computer generated visuals using the "Milk Drop" plug in for the now retired Winamp media player. The audio has also been remastered and re-tuned to A432hz, which is not available elsewhere.

Enjoy!

