Is China a friend or an enemy of the West?

In This must see episode with Matt
Ehret, (Canadian historian, Author and founder of canadianpatriot.org) we go
over a brief review of historical forces in China with a deeper discussion into
the role of Confucianism positively impacted it's culture, we discuss
historical figure Sun Yat-sen and the level of impoverishment and death that
China was subjected during their "century of shame". Matt talks about
what Xi Jinping has done to lift China economically and how they are helping
Africa and other nations with the Belt and Road Initiative. We briefly touch on
many of current psyops about China including the Chinese police stations,
Chinese election interference, Huawei and end with a discussion on what is
happening in Taiwan. Please watch and share Matthew's most recent mini
documentary with others and visit his site to purchase his many well researched
books on history and geopolitics. https://canadianpatriot.org/2023/07/16/chinese-election-interference-five-eyes-nato-and-the-ugly-truth-of-csis-a-canadian-patriot-film/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.