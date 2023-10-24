Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Moor Proof of Old America with Jon Levy
channel image
High Hopes
2877 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
28 views
Published Tuesday

Aplanetruth15


Oct 22, 2023


   • proof of old america (a case study) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fExCiI7rjvc&t=0s


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3ikOPjNtks

Keywords
americaproofaplanetruth15old americajon levy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket