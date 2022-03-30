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TUCKER: So many Republican Governors in red states are really some of the weakest people who cave (to corporations), you have not caved. What is this bill?
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80 views • March 30, 2022
TUCKER: So many Republican Governors in red states are really some of the weakest people who cave (to corporations), you have not caved. What is this bill?
DeSantis: This bill is about providing protections for parents so they know they can send their young kids to school w/o them being sexualized, without the school telling a young girl she’s really a boy. Parents have a right to know that and provide consent for it
DeSantis: This bill is about providing protections for parents so they know they can send their young kids to school w/o them being sexualized, without the school telling a young girl she’s really a boy. Parents have a right to know that and provide consent for it
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