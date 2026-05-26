Yoga’s Roots, Practices is Today’s Modern Church ‘Snake in the Grass’ - Dr. Alana Arguello

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Yoga. Is it a simple stretching routine, or is it something far more sinister? Dr. Alana Arguello describes yoga as a “snake in the grass” or a “sniper” waiting to strike. Alana is a highly educated author and apologist who has spent years studying the ancient roots of yoga, which predates the birth of Hinduism. She says the deception about yoga is much bigger than most people realize. It causes many spiritual side effects, like anxiety, depression, and dissociation. It is not a harmless exercise but rather a deceptive spiritual practice rooted in panentheism and idolatrous paganism, Alana argues. She explains how the seemingly harmless practice of yoga has been sold to Americans, particularly women, through the elite Luciferian occult, healing arts, and the entertainment industry.
TAKEAWAYS
The end goal of yoga is to convince people that they are ‘god’
Yoga also affirms a transhumanistic and transgender worldview
The apostate church and many heretical church movements are linked to ancient yoga philosophies
People either dismiss yoga or become defensive about it when confronted with the truth of its pagan roots
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