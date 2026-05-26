BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Yoga’s Roots, Practices is Today’s Modern Church ‘Snake in the Grass’ - Dr. Alana Arguello
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
430 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
29 views • Yesterday


Yoga. Is it a simple stretching routine, or is it something far more sinister? Dr. Alana Arguello describes yoga as a “snake in the grass” or a “sniper” waiting to strike. Alana is a highly educated author and apologist who has spent years studying the ancient roots of yoga, which predates the birth of Hinduism. She says the deception about yoga is much bigger than most people realize. It causes many spiritual side effects, like anxiety, depression, and dissociation. It is not a harmless exercise but rather a deceptive spiritual practice rooted in panentheism and idolatrous paganism, Alana argues. She explains how the seemingly harmless practice of yoga has been sold to Americans, particularly women, through the elite Luciferian occult, healing arts, and the entertainment industry.



TAKEAWAYS


The end goal of yoga is to convince people that they are ‘god’


Yoga also affirms a transhumanistic and transgender worldview


The apostate church and many heretical church movements are linked to ancient yoga philosophies


People either dismiss yoga or become defensive about it when confronted with the truth of its pagan roots



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3ObmGzo

Unearthing Yoga’s Ancient Roots video: https://bit.ly/47sUdMa

Unearthing Yoga’s Ancient Roots book: https://amzn.to/43mrZQs


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ALANA ARGUELLO

Website: https://www.thereturningraven.com/

Instagram: https://bit.ly/49dlP8Q

X: https://x.com/dr_aarguello


🔗 CONNECT WITH SOVEREIGN AND GOOD

Instagram: https://bit.ly/4uja9K9


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Faces of Choice: https://bit.ly/facesofchoiceCCM

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #AlanaArguello #YogaExposed #NewAgeDeception #SpiritualWarfare #YogaDeception #SpiritualDiscernment #NewAgeAgenda #YogaAwareness #ChristianDiscernment #FaithOverFear #YogaTestimony #SpiritualAwakening #BiblicalTruth #Yoga #YogaEveryDamnDay #YogaInspiration #YogaLife #YogaPractice #Namaste


Keywords
spiritualyogaoccultemotionalpagananxietymentalkundalinihinduismtantrasnakespiritual healthpantheismcounterculturemomdr alana arguello
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Qatar and Saudi Arabia Stress Diplomacy in Iran-U.S. Talks

Qatar and Saudi Arabia Stress Diplomacy in Iran-U.S. Talks

Garrison Vance
Iran Restores Partial Internet After 88-Day Blackout, NetBlocks Reports

Iran Restores Partial Internet After 88-Day Blackout, NetBlocks Reports

Edison Reed
U.S. demands destruction of Iran&#8217;s enriched uranium as Qatar talks advance

U.S. demands destruction of Iran’s enriched uranium as Qatar talks advance

Willow Tohi
The Data Center Mystery: Why You&#8217;re Thinking Too Small About the Real Agenda

The Data Center Mystery: Why You’re Thinking Too Small About the Real Agenda

Mike Adams
If ETs Were Already Here, What Would Be Their Plans For Earth?

If ETs Were Already Here, What Would Be Their Plans For Earth?

Mike Adams
Israel Reacts With Alarm to Reported U.S.-Iran Deal

Israel Reacts With Alarm to Reported U.S.-Iran Deal

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy