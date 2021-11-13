DR. SHANKARA CHETTY on Spike Protein, Agenda and End Game on why the coercion & mandate on Vaccines

Introduction: We need to understand what the aims. Everyone knows that there's inconsistencies, that there's your fear mongering, that there's coercion . But we need to understand why.

Why is that ? The most important thing for us to understand is that the pathogen that was causing all the death, illness. Now, you used the word Covid illness because we haven't really isolated the coronavirus that causes it.

But even Covid illness, the pathogen is spike protein. And spike protein is what the vaccine is meant to make in your body. So if I have to give you my opinion as to what is happening on a global scale, and a lot of the work that I'm doing behind the scenes is in this direction: Spike protein is one of the most contrite toxins or poisons that man has ever made. And the aim of this toxin is to kill billions without anyone noticing it. So it's a poison with an agenda.

Now, we've got an engineered virus and we've got a mandated vaccine that follow on each other. So basically what looks like that's transpired here, they've engineered a virus and put on this weapons grade package onto it called spike protein. Most elaborately engineered toxin.