Prophecy of Revelation 11 against False Christianity

After the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD the Church thrived in the Holy Land:Millennium Reign and 144,000 sealed from the 12 TribesThe Church was victorious and "overcame" Satan. Let's go now to the moment in time when their Testimony came to an end:Rev 20:7 And when the thousand years are expired, Satan shall be loosed out of his prison,8 And shall go out TO DECEIVE the nations which are in the four quarters of the earth, Gog, and Magog, to gather them together TO BATTLE...Rev 12:17And the dragon was wroth with the woman, and went TO MAKE WAR with the remnant of her seed, which keep the commandments of God, and have the testimony of Jesus Christ.Rev 13:7 And it was given unto him TO MAKE WAR with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.Rev 11:7And when they shall have finished their testimony, the beast that ascendeth out of the bottomless pit SHALL MAKE WAR against them, and shall overcome them, and kill them.The Devil finally prevailed, overcame and spiritually killed with doctrines of devils the two Churches, the one witnessing to the Jews and the other to the Gentiles.Rev 11:8And their dead bodies shall lie in the street of the great city, which spiritually is called Sodom and Egypt, where also our Lord was crucified.Since after the early Churches became "dead", Jerusalem has been the bastion of false Christianity together with Rome and the rest of the world. Those dwelling in the Land of Israel, figuratively "divided" the spoils of the two Churches.Rev 11:10 And they that dwell upon the earth shall REJOICE OVER them, and make merry, and shall send gifts one to another;Luke 11:21 When a strong man armed keepeth his palace, his goods are in peace:22 But when a stronger than he shall come upon him, and overcome him, he taketh from him all his armour wherein he trusted, and DIVIDETH his spoils.Read the above verse in context.The Spoils of the two Witnesses were "divided" in the land of Israel. In the Bible, after winning a battle, Israel "rejoiced over" their enemies' dead bodies, took a prey and divided their spoils. Read in your Bible:Ester 9:22 and 2 Chronicles 20:25 to 27Apostle John was told to measure the Temple of God (the spiritual Temple) and the Altar, foretelling the creation of the spiritual City New Jerusalem. In Revelation 11:11 the Spirit of life from God entered into them (the dead bodies of the two Churches), and they stood upon their feet. Note that concerning the Millennium Reign with Christ reigning over Judah and Israel Ezekiel had the dry bones' vision and also wrote in Ezekiel 37:10: "the breath came into them, and they lived, and stood up upon their feet".In Revelation and Daniel, it can be understood that the same way God called out of Egypt his People, the Saints were called out of Jerusalem prior to its fall in 70 AD; it is also revealed that much later in time the Saints will come out of false Christianity and be fed in the wilderness.The following verse was written about the Corrupt Religious System established in the Temple of Jerusalem by the Herodian Dynasty but it does also apply to fake Christianity:Daniel 7:25 And he shall speak great words against the most High, and shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to change times and laws: and they shall be given into his hand UNTIL a time and times and the dividing of time.Rev 12:6 And the woman fled into the wilderness, where she hath a place prepared of God, that they should feed her there a thousand two hundred and threescore days.Rev 11:3 And I will give power unto my two witnesses, and they shall prophesy a thousand two hundred and threescore days, clothed in sackcloth.Rev 11:2 ... the holy city shall they tread under foot forty and two months.The Church of Jerusalem was spared but Jerusalem was destroyed in 70 AD by the Romans after 3 1/2 Years of War. As it is prophesied in Revelation, also after 3 1/2 Years, False Christianity will face the Two-Edged Sword of Judgement.In Revelation 11, the two revived Churches (two witnesses) ascended up to heaven in a cloud; and their enemies beheld them and were devoured by fire from Heaven.Rev 11:4 These are the two olive trees, and the two candlesticks standing before the God of the earth.5 And if any man will hurt them, fire proceedeth out of their mouth, and devoureth their enemies: and if any man will hurt them, he must in this manner be killed.Jeremiah 5:14 Wherefore thus saith the Lord God of hosts, Because ye speak this word, behold, I will make my words in thy mouth fire, and this people wood, and it shall devour them.Rev 20:9 And they went up on the breadth of the earth, and compassed the camp of the saints about, and the beloved city: and fire came down from God out of heaven, and devoured them.10 And the devil THAT DECEIVED THEM was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone..