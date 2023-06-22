Create New Account
The Kids Are Fighting Back - But Where's the Mums & Dads?
The Detox Show
Messing with the logic of school kids is not as simple as the Deep State psychopaths thought it would be. The kids are fighting back all over the world, but why is this happening? Where are the parents in all this? The curriculum is twisted folks, get off your backsides and fight for your kids. Plus: The propaganda arm of the globalist terrorists is failing… So what’s next?

