© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IS THE VACCINE THE MARK OF THE BEAST?, THIS PRIEST FOUND OUT THE HARD WAY, DENY IT IF YOU WANT, BUT IT IS THE MOTB
Follow
1
Share
Report
483 views • October 02, 2021
9convert.com - Father Savvas Agioritis What is to come for those who are vχχ1ntεd
https://odysee.com/@OffGridDesertFarmingwithPaulandAdrienne:9/9convert.com---Father-Savvas-Agioritis-What-is-to-come-for-those-who-are-vχχ1ntεd:7
MAKE THIS VIDEO GO VIRAL (pun intended-notintended)
Note that the demonic doctrine is: "the vaccine is not the mark of the beast but a forerunner"
The truth is that dose 1 is already the mark of the beast.
https://odysee.com/@OffGridDesertFarmingwithPaulandAdrienne:9/9convert.com---Father-Savvas-Agioritis-What-is-to-come-for-those-who-are-vχχ1ntεd:7
MAKE THIS VIDEO GO VIRAL (pun intended-notintended)
Note that the demonic doctrine is: "the vaccine is not the mark of the beast but a forerunner"
The truth is that dose 1 is already the mark of the beast.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.