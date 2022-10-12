Create New Account
Russia Strikes - ICBMs @ Moscow Embassy, Carpet Bombs, Blackouts, NATO Wants WWIII
Bird Clan Messenger
October 8, 2022 will be remembered in history as the day the criminal and treasonous Biden Regime, the Kazharian Mafia, and NATO escalated the war for Russia's territories in the Ukraine to WWIII levels. Following the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge the day after Putin's birthday, the Russians launched a carpet bomb assault on the Kiev area, destroying infrastructure and communications. The Russian Army is highly motivated and has mobilized, and they paraded ICBMs, tanks and other weapons in front of the US Embassy in Moscow as a very clear warning.


When the Bullet Hits the Bone, Golden Earring


Dan Scavino

The Russian Military

Intel Slava

The Off Grid Desert Farmer

Memeology 101

The Salty Cracker

Patriots around the World


www.birdclanmessenger.com

Keywords
russianatobird clan kitchen party

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
