Russia Strikes - ICBMs @ Moscow Embassy, Carpet Bombs, Blackouts, NATO Wants WWIII

October 8, 2022 will be remembered in history as the day the criminal and treasonous Biden Regime, the Kazharian Mafia, and NATO escalated the war for Russia's territories in the Ukraine to WWIII levels. Following the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge the day after Putin's birthday, the Russians launched a carpet bomb assault on the Kiev area, destroying infrastructure and communications. The Russian Army is highly motivated and has mobilized, and they paraded ICBMs, tanks and other weapons in front of the US Embassy in Moscow as a very clear warning.
When the Bullet Hits the Bone, Golden Earring
Video courtesy of:
Dan Scavino
The Russian Military
Intel Slava
The Off Grid Desert Farmer
Memeology 101
The Salty Cracker
Patriots around the World
www.birdclanmessenger.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.