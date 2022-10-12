Russia Strikes - ICBMs @ Moscow Embassy, Carpet Bombs, Blackouts, NATO Wants WWIII

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October 8, 2022 will be remembered in history as the day the criminal and treasonous Biden Regime, the Kazharian Mafia, and NATO escalated the war for Russia's territories in the Ukraine to WWIII levels. Following the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge the day after Putin's birthday, the Russians launched a carpet bomb assault on the Kiev area, destroying infrastructure and communications. The Russian Army is highly motivated and has mobilized, and they paraded ICBMs, tanks and other weapons in front of the US Embassy in Moscow as a very clear warning.
When the Bullet Hits the Bone, Golden Earring
Video courtesy of:
Dan Scavino
The Russian Military
Intel Slava
The Off Grid Desert Farmer
Memeology 101
The Salty Cracker
Patriots around the World
www.birdclanmessenger.com