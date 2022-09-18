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Raiders Gameday! Vs Cardinals
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2 views • September 18, 2022
Top NFL Wideouts, Kyler Murray’s Game and More With Brice Butler | Raiders | NFL
Raiders,com's Eddie Paskal chats with former wide receiver Brice Butler about the Week 2 matchup against the Cardinals, wide receiver Davante Adams and more from the Coors Light RV on this edition of Upon Further Review.
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Sunday, September 18, 2022 3:45 PM (ET)
Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals
Lincoln Kennedy with Tim Cates, In-Studio Host
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