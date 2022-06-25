We expose corruption, lies and abuse

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Triggernometry, June 22, 2022
James O’Keefe, founder and CEO Project Veritas, joins us. See their work at https://www.youtube.com/c/veritasvisuals/
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Stand-up comedians Konstantin Kisin (@konstantinkisin) and Francis Foster (@francisjfoster) make sense of politics, economics, free speech, AI, drug policy and WW3 with the help of presidential advisors, renowned economists, award-winning journalists, controversial writers, leading scientists and notorious comedians.