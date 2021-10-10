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Gobekli Tepe’s FOX Could be a Warning Message, according to the Babylonian Texts [08.10.2021]
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82 views • October 10, 2021
If the Vulture Stone at Göbekli Tepe site was warning us of disaster with its constellation animals, it would make sense to try and decipher the FOX carving, especially considering the character of the animal involved.
Is it a warning of a future disaster, in the same way that the Vulture Stone warns of a past disaster? Let’s find out.
30,541 views Premiered 22 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
472K subscribers
https://youtu.be/u2_8skzTuP8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Is it a warning of a future disaster, in the same way that the Vulture Stone warns of a past disaster? Let’s find out.
30,541 views Premiered 22 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
472K subscribers
https://youtu.be/u2_8skzTuP8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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