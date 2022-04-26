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And We Know 4.25.2022 ALL in to DISMANTLE their DEMONIC plans this YEAR! C@VID CERTS, BRAINWASHING cont...PRAY!
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20 views • April 26, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Another day closer to an election… really have to wonder how it will play out after all we have been through… France was stolen again… you would think they would have figured out how to stop it by now… we will discuss this, uncover some victories on our side, and hit hard once again on the plans of the world under the guise of the health lie … their plans to control the earth.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12bt4d-4.25.22-all-in-to-dismantle-their-demonic-plans-this-year-cvid-certs-brainw.html
Another day closer to an election… really have to wonder how it will play out after all we have been through… France was stolen again… you would think they would have figured out how to stop it by now… we will discuss this, uncover some victories on our side, and hit hard once again on the plans of the world under the guise of the health lie … their plans to control the earth.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12bt4d-4.25.22-all-in-to-dismantle-their-demonic-plans-this-year-cvid-certs-brainw.html
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