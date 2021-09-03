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Reclaim Your Power to Defeat Covid 19
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200 views • September 03, 2021
There is hope that Covid 19 will disappear and life will return to normal. However, unless we stand up to mandates that are unconstitutional, illegal, and immoral we may lose civil rights and be pressured to follow policies that are ineffective, dangerous, and lethal. It is not easy to figure out what Covid 19 is or what its vaccine actually does. Sadly, most people have given up and simply decided to follow the recommendations of the FDA, CDC, WHO and NIH administrations when we should be listening to the doctors who are taking care of us.
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