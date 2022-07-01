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Help CHD Protect Our Military and National Security! | Stop Military Mandates
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
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10 views • July 01, 2022

Childrens Health Defense, CHD is working with a task force of active-duty military whistleblowers, who revealed that the true number of unvaccinated personnel is far greater than what has been officially reported. An estimated 120,000 service members in the Army alone have resisted the vaccine and are at risk of separation or in the process of being separated. The numbers estimated to be leaving across branches would render the US military “combat-ineffective.”

Because it’s illegal to force EUA vaccines on military personnel, CHD has stayed in front of this threat and continues to hold the FDA accountable — currently arguing this case in the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. And we won’t back down. We need your help to continue to expose this fraud and protect our military heroes and our nation’s combat readiness.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/support/july-4-2022/



We must stop the DOD from kicking out our nation’s service members for simply exercising their religious and medical rights. The talent that our military is losing includes a significant number of highly trained Navy SEALs, combat pilots, special operations troops, flight surgeons and more.

Stay informed with CHD action alerts and join our advocacy efforts to raise awareness and shine a bright light on these dangerous developments in our armed forces.

Learn about how CHD is exposing the DOD violation of its own military regulation, which includes natural, acquired immunity exemptions for: “Evidence of immunity based on serologic tests, documented infection or similar circumstances.” Over half of our military service members already have acquired natural immunity to COVID and qualify for this exemption, but all are being denied. Because of pathogenic priming, vaccinating those who have acquired natural immunity increases the risk of adverse events.

CHD’s evidence also shows that FDA allowed Pfizer, the Biden Administration and the U.S. military to exhort people to take “licensed” vaccines when in fact the vaccines administered were, and continue to be, the Pfizer-BioNTech EUA vaccines.

“Even though the Department of Defense knows it is against the law to force experimental vaccines on our men and women in uniform, it mercilessly tricks, discriminates and coerces them into participating in an unlawful experiment,” —CHD counsel, Ray Flores, II Esq.

We must not let this continue.



Keywords
vaccine dangersvaccine mandatesinjurieschildrens health defenseplandemicmilitary personnel
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