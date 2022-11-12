Ron Johnson: Whether I Get the Gavel or Not, We're Gonna Pursue the Truth About COVID-19

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With the majority, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson would have full subpoena power.
But even if that doesn't happen, he vows to continue holding events like January's Second Opinion roundtable to update the public on what the current knowledge is.
Full Episode: https://thehighwire.com/