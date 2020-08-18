Vocal Print Analysis: Harris, Lightfoot, de Blasio, Biden; What are they Thinking? w/ Sharry Edwards

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Sharry Edwards rejoins the program to share her vocal print analysis of Kamala Harris, Lori Lightfoot, Bill de Blasio, and Joe Biden. She also dives deeper into who is pulling the strings behind the nationwide attempt to take down America's large cities and to fuel internal civil war. She discusses mafia style tactics and personal agendas. For Patreons, she discusses the AG's vocal print in Portland Oregon to get to the bottom of the endless riots and the purpose of the released convicts. You can see that show by joining Patreon at https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Learn more about Sharry Edwards and see important free classes to teach you how to read lies at https://SoundHealthOptions.com
See the analysis files from today's show at SarahWestall.com (specific link will be here soon)
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Inspiring Epilogue" by Denis/Kotenko
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