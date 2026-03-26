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Revelation Redpill EP 120 | What Is Zionism? The History of Zionism Explained
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Zionism- this is a word that is being tossed around a lot as of late. Are you a Zionist? What does that even mean? The word means different things to different people. Zionism is the nationalist movement and ideology supporting the re-establishment and protection of a Jewish state in its ancestral homeland, the region of Israel (also known as Zion). Emerging in late 19th-century Europe, it aimed to secure a Jewish state, which resulted in the creation of Israel in 1948. So who were the major players and how did a people, removed from their Biblical territory, make a home again in the land called Palestine after 2,000 years? Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-120/

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