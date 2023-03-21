Chess end-game, Family and VACCINATION, July 1994.

Its been nearly 30 years since I last looked at this game that occurred at The New England Open - Championship July 1994.
I also relate what was occurring in my personal life the week prior.
After Black made move 39. White offered a draw. I declined and came up with a plan. Which pawn wins the game for Black?
Part 2 and answer in a few days
“Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? Qui tacet consentire videtur.”
(Who will watch the watchers? He who is silent appears to consent.)
