US/Israeli Air Force is launching strikes on missile facilities & ammo depots in the Jamaran district mountains in the north of Tehran

The US/Israeli Air Force is launching strikes on missile facilities and ammunition depots in the Jamaran district mountains in the north of Tehran. Last night.

Adding more, last night:

Two American helicopters Black Hawk (HH-60G Pave Hawk), which participated in the search and rescue operation, were fired upon by Iranian forces, the crew of one of the helicopters was injured, writes NBC News.

In addition, according to the TV channel, the attack aircraft A-10 Thunderbolt II of the US Air Force crashed also due to Iran's fire.

An unlucky day for the US Air Force.

More: there was footage, but too short to upload:

Footage claimed to be of the downing of a US Air Force A-10 attack aircraft by Iranian air defense systems, which occurred today at around the same time as the destruction of an F-15E fighter jet.

After sustaining damage, the aircraft crashed in the Strait of Hormuz area, and the pilot was rescued.

More: Hebrew Channel: Commando forces belonging to the US Army have begun a field operation inside Iranian territory with the aim of searching for the crew of the US aircraft, an F-15E, that was shot down by Iran.

Adding, update from this morning:

An update on the known losses of the US Air Force during the war with Iran, confirmed officially, through objective monitoring, or via media reports:

▪️1 fighter F-35, damaged by Iranian air defense fire;

▪️3 strike F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft, shot down by the Kuwaiti Air Force as a result of friendly fire;

▪️1 strike F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft, shot down by Iranian air defense fire;

▪️1 attack aircraft A-10 Thunderbolt II, shot down by Iranian air defense fire;

▪️1 AWACS aircraft E-3G Sentry, destroyed at Prince Sultan Air Base;

▪️1 tanker aircraft KC-135, crashed as a result of a mid-air collision;

▪️1 tanker aircraft KC-135, damaged as a result of a mid-air collision;

▪️1 tanker aircraft KC-135, destroyed at Prince Sultan Air Base;

▪️5 tanker aircraft KC-135, damaged as a result of Iranian fire at the air base;

▪️17 drones MQ-9 Reaper, shot down by Iranian air defense;

▪️1 helicopter UH-60, damaged by an FPV drone at the air base.

▪️2 helicopters HH-60G Pave Hawk, damaged by ground fire during a search and rescue operation.

▪️1 helicopter CH-47 Chinook, destroyed at an air base in Kuwait (not shown on the infographic).

Over the past 10 days, the Americans lost a total of 4 aircraft, 3 helicopters, and 5 drones that were either destroyed or damaged (both on the ground and in the air), half of which occurred in the past 24 hours.

More:

Two American rescue aircraft HC-130J Combat King II are heading from Stuttgart to the Middle East, indicating that the search for the missing crew member of the American F-15E is still ongoing and is likely to be expanded.

However, according to public information, one crew member was arrested by the IRGC, and the other was found by the Americans.





@Intel Slava