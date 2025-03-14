Putin’s COMPLETE comments to Russia's Security Council on Ukrainian troops trapped in Kursk region, Trump’s efforts to improve ties

Putin’s complete response to Trump’s appeal to Russia on behalf of Ukrainian soldiers.

President Vladimir Putin stated that the Trump administration is making efforts to restore at least some level of U.S.-Russia relations. He confirmed that he had spoken with Trump and was aware of his appeal to show leniency toward Ukrainian soldiers.

Putin noted that the situation in U.S.-Russia relations is shifting, adding, "We'll see what comes of it."

President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk region will be guaranteed their lives and treated with dignity if they lay down their arms.