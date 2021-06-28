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Wrong Portugal COVID Death Count? Fact Check
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71 views • June 28, 2021
I found an article that reflected a court finding with huge difference in the reported COVID death count and the actual medically reported death count. Then...I decided to fact check the article and had a difficult time finding the original source (i.e. the court finding), I sort of walk you through that. It is always good before you believe anything from anyone, to try to find the original and/or professional sources.
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