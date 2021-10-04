© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anti-Semitism ?
Follow
0
Share
Report
94 views • October 04, 2021
Short info on this misused word and how it is absolutely meaningless, unless possibly one is against the full lineage of all who came from the lineage of Noah's son, Shem, which would mean, all Israel, Christians and all Abraham's children, including Muslims
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.