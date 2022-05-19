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George Bush's INSANE FREUDIAN SLIP! - ADMITS His War In Iraq Was UNJUSTIFIED! - Mass Murder EXPOSED!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the INSANE recent freudian slip and gaffe by former President George W Bush as Bush did a speech attacking Putin and the Russian government's operation in Ukraine.
George Bush meant to say that the war in Ukraine was unjustified. Instead, the former President now 75 accidentally slipped up and said the war in Iraq was unjustified.
You could see the moment he realized his hypocrisy was just paraded to the masses.
Surely the deaths of millions of people at his own hand must haunt his dreams.

In this video we break down the hypocrisy and mass murder and the collapse of the globalist narrative as their own lies and doublethink begin to topple on top of them in so many ways.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
freedomnewspoliticsrussiawarnwoww3bidenukrainelibyairaqalzheimersgeorge bushyemenvoluntaryismdemoralizationjosh sigurdsongaffewam
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