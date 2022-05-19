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George Bush's INSANE FREUDIAN SLIP! - ADMITS His War In Iraq Was UNJUSTIFIED! - Mass Murder EXPOSED!
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646 views • May 19, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the INSANE recent freudian slip and gaffe by former President George W Bush as Bush did a speech attacking Putin and the Russian government's operation in Ukraine.
George Bush meant to say that the war in Ukraine was unjustified. Instead, the former President now 75 accidentally slipped up and said the war in Iraq was unjustified.
You could see the moment he realized his hypocrisy was just paraded to the masses.
Surely the deaths of millions of people at his own hand must haunt his dreams.
In this video we break down the hypocrisy and mass murder and the collapse of the globalist narrative as their own lies and doublethink begin to topple on top of them in so many ways.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the INSANE recent freudian slip and gaffe by former President George W Bush as Bush did a speech attacking Putin and the Russian government's operation in Ukraine.
George Bush meant to say that the war in Ukraine was unjustified. Instead, the former President now 75 accidentally slipped up and said the war in Iraq was unjustified.
You could see the moment he realized his hypocrisy was just paraded to the masses.
Surely the deaths of millions of people at his own hand must haunt his dreams.
In this video we break down the hypocrisy and mass murder and the collapse of the globalist narrative as their own lies and doublethink begin to topple on top of them in so many ways.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on SOVREN HERE:
https://sovren.media/u/wam/
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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