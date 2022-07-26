THE VANCOUVER TIMES HAS REPORTED THE ARREST OF WHO DIRECTOR TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS BY INTERPOL

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The newspaper says he was charged with crimes against humanity. Tedros allegedly is being held in prison for crimes against humanity and genocide. This comes as police agencies across the world have begun targeting politicians, businessmen, and corporate leaders for their role in the “plandemic,” and for pushing unnecessary and deadly vaccines on the human population.
Editor: We have contacted WHO for confirmation however it seems the Vancouver Times carries a disclaimer in which case the story remains unverified.