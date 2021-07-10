La Quinta Columna explains what exactly is the 'brain tsunami' that the never isolated SARS-CoV-2 will cause

I did some actual research on this to further bolster my foundation of knowledge on this scumbaggery - STAND AND WIN EVERYTHINGRicardo Delgado: We are talking about the poisoning of the entire world population with the complicity of governments, as I say, with their participation and by various ways of administration, which was what you asked me.Indeed they have introduced graphene, at least, through the air with the famous chemtrails spraying that we see every time there is a new wave announcement. An announcement well accompanied with the prelude of these express spraying, and people already logically realize what is happening in the skies. Also through the masks, PCR and antigen tests, and vaccines such as the anti-flu and anti-COVID in all its variants, since they all produce the magnetic effect....Ricardo Delgado: This situation is chaotic. These people intend to generate chaos.When they turn on 5G technology we will have the Delta variant here in Spain or the Delta Plus, which also refer to brain states, and they will have the perfect excuse to say that they can control the population mentally, because those people will become aggressive or they will become practically crazy, right? That's been the last conclusion we have drawn when researching. They are probably going to use that A.I. control with these people, making use of the satellite network of 5G technology and the graphene that many people now have in their heads, to make us see that the virus is very dangerous and that the only way to control it is with vaccines.That is why Sebastián Piñera has signed the neuro-rights law with the complicity of a Spanish scientist named Rafael Yuste, who has been working in this field of neurocontrol, modulation through graphene oxide, with nanoscience, which is his experimental field. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has also spoken about control and the brain-machine interface and that we are going to be controlled through A.I. Even Sánchez, our president, in an ironic way to the answer of a Popular Parliamentary Group of our country, made reference to the fact that they were going to inject us with a Chinese virus and that with the 5G they are going to control us all. So now we understand why, even ironically, he spoke in those terms.Why was he talking about injecting something when the official version tells us that the supposed SARS-CoV-2 —which is potent in aerosol form like graphene oxide, which is much more potent than aerosols and that is why they want to impose an intranasal vaccine on us—, why is he talking about injecting something and that they are going to control us all with the 5G? Logically, he was not telling us the plans.The good news is that, apparently, the body has some capacity to progressively eliminate this material through its own glutathione reserves. That is why they want to give us a second, third and even fourth dose every three to four months. They are already considering it. Or to make these intranasal vaccines so that we directly give ourselves the graphene dose and we become mentally controlled for God knows what kind of purpose. Of course, this is the goal of every dictator, of every genocidal and hateful criminal elite like the one we have.Raúl Belmont: Ricardo, does chlorine dioxide have any effect on this?Ricardo Delgado: Yes, chlorine dioxide, as we and Andreas Kalcker himself have been able to investigate, as you know, acts in a different way. Chlorine dioxide oxygenates the cells, alkalinizes the body and decontaminates it from heavy metals. So, let's say it turns the neutrophils into more resistant soldiers, while on the other hand, glutathione increases the number of soldiers to have an army of them.Therefore, as one is an antioxidant and the other is an oxidant, so that the first (chlorine dioxide) does not lose effectiveness, it would be necessary to have a treatment respecting those hours between one and the other, do you understand? But they would be perfectly compatible.Raúl Belmont: Yes, the difference between an antioxidant and an oxidative such as CDS therapy is 4 hours.Much more at the URL above