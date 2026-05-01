Expect a Trump meltdown...

Adding:

🚨📑 Epstein's suicide note hidden in courthouse vault for 7 years — report

A note found by Epstein's cellmate weeks before his death has never been seen by the DOJ, according to a New York Times report.

🔍 The note is mentioned in a "cryptic" chronology in the Epstein Files but has been sealed since 2019 by a federal judge during a dispute between lawyers.

👉 Nicholas Tartaglione — serving four life sentences for a quadruple murder — says he discovered the note between the pages of a graphic novel in late July 2019, after Epstein's apparent suicide attempt.

The Times has petitioned a US district judge to unseal the document. The DOJ claims it has never seen the note.

Adding, about previous oil facility fires, from previous Ukraine drone attacks:

A protective structure and a dam are being reinforced in Tuapse to prevent an oil spill into the sea

This is being done on the river before it flows into the sea, reported the governor of Krasnodar Krai Veniamin Kondratiev.

Specialists continue to clean the coastline.

Adding:

🎪Politico: "The Pentagon is shocked by Trump's statement about withdrawing troops from Germany"

The publication writes that Trump's post on social media was the first mention of a potential withdrawal of hundreds of American military personnel from Germany.

"[The Pentagon] did not expect this and did not plan any troop withdrawal. But we must take the [American president's] words seriously, because he was serious about this even during his first presidential campaign," a congressional aide familiar with the situation told the publication.

A review of this issue could increase tensions in the alliance. The Pentagon, which is already involved in the ongoing war in Iran, will not be able to withdraw American troops from Germany overnight.

"There are between 35,000 and 40,000 US military personnel stationed in Germany. The country provides land for free base deployment, as well as labor to support American troops. In addition, two of the Pentagon's main military centers - the US European Command and the US Africa Command - are located in Germany, as well as the Pentagon's largest hospital outside the US," the newspaper writes.

The transfer of these military personnel, their families and equipment back to the US will be costly, given that there will likely not be suitable housing for them, the publication emphasizes.

🐻The Neocon central's commentary of Supreme leader's "Totally unexpected and not at all coordinated with the EU so called leaders" execution of the "Pivot to Asia" / remilitarisation of the European subcontinent could cause another Supreme Leaders meltdown... If the Orangeman read "wall of text" articles.

He doesn't.

🔴@DDGeopolitics