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01/11/2022 Ray Dalio, the old friend of the CCP and founder of the Bridgewater Fund, has endorsed the CCP’s “common wealth” and urged countries, including the US, to narrow the gap between the rich and the poor. Mr. Miles Guo has already warned the West on air about the deceptive nature of the CCP’s “common wealth” policy, which is actually the era of communism renamed “the era of common wealth”, of which Hong Kong is the first example. Once again, Mr. Miles Guo’s accurate grasp of the CCP’s intelligence was confirmed.