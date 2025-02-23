BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chaga: Solzhenitsyn's "Peasants Cancer Cure"
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
155 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
444 views • 2 months ago

Chaga was the "peasant's cancer cure" - describing a political prisoner stricken with cancer and subjected to iatrogenic radiation treatment, Solzhenitsyn writes. "He could not imagine any greater joy than to go away into the woods for months on end, to break off this chaga, crumble it, boil it up on a campfire, drink it and get well like an animal."

This forest-dwelling elixir of health, long renowned by Siberian shamans, belongs in your herbal stack for its remarkable immune-enhancing properties...


2:12 History

5:34 A Terrific Tree-Hugger

6:16 Summary of Chaga Science

9:48 Vs Cancer

16:25 Vs Stomach Ulcers

17:07 Anti-Viral

18:20 Anti-Microbial

18:35 Anti-Allergenic

19:45 Nootropic?

20:44 Vs Fatigue

21:33 Sources

26:17 Harvesting Chaga

28:30 Side Effects

29:26 Usage & Dosage

30:42 Cofactors

33:58 Biohacker Review

37:40 Conclusion


Chaga Meta-Analysis 🔬 For everything you need to know: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more!

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Chaga-Meta-Analysis

Order 🛒 Chaga

Siberian Chaga Mushroom Extract 4:1 https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Chaga-PB

Capsuled Chaga https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Chaga-Capsuled

Alcohol-Extracted Chaga Tincture https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Chaga-Tincture

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Chaga-AMZ

In EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Chaga-EU


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858


Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
cancerscienceimmunityreviewnatural medicinemushroomsbiohackingchagaherbalismlimitless mindsetinonotus obliquusstomach ulcersnatural anti-viral
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy