Chaga: Solzhenitsyn's "Peasants Cancer Cure"

Chaga was the "peasant's cancer cure" - describing a political prisoner stricken with cancer and subjected to iatrogenic radiation treatment, Solzhenitsyn writes. "He could not imagine any greater joy than to go away into the woods for months on end, to break off this chaga, crumble it, boil it up on a campfire, drink it and get well like an animal."

This forest-dwelling elixir of health, long renowned by Siberian shamans, belongs in your herbal stack for its remarkable immune-enhancing properties...





2:12 History

5:34 A Terrific Tree-Hugger

6:16 Summary of Chaga Science

9:48 Vs Cancer

16:25 Vs Stomach Ulcers

17:07 Anti-Viral

18:20 Anti-Microbial

18:35 Anti-Allergenic

19:45 Nootropic?

20:44 Vs Fatigue

21:33 Sources

26:17 Harvesting Chaga

28:30 Side Effects

29:26 Usage & Dosage

30:42 Cofactors

33:58 Biohacker Review

37:40 Conclusion





