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Truth In The Movies, Lies In The News & We Are The 'Crazy Ones' [07.02.2021]
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104 views • February 09, 2021
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Ephesians 6:12
Seed to Table maskless news clip and commentary by Vincent Rhodes:
https://www.youtube.com/user/truevinecenter
Chuck Middleton shared Vax Flat Earther clip. Checkout and sub to his channel hhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9eyeZvTvEash4rP0DU7lg
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The WORLD is a LIE song by: Jaba & Friends
Imagery by: RV Truth - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcuq...?
..........................
Intro clips:
1997 Conspiracy Theory
& 2015 Insurgent
..........................
End song by Valerie Boyd: https://www.youtube.com/user/valsings1
..........................
Escape The Matrix Through Door 101 - https://youtu.be/ZPhBrFQ-TOg?
..........................
Colony - NWO Programming For EMP's, Fake Alien Invasion, Martial Law & One World Religion Coming Soon! https://youtu.be/JYDC47BFNr8?
..........................
We've All Been Hoodwinked & Bamboozled! - https://youtu.be/ONe1LyesrHI
Shaking My Head Productions 2
52.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZVIE9mt8BTo
Seed to Table maskless news clip and commentary by Vincent Rhodes:
https://www.youtube.com/user/truevinecenter
Chuck Middleton shared Vax Flat Earther clip. Checkout and sub to his channel hhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9eyeZvTvEash4rP0DU7lg
.........................
The WORLD is a LIE song by: Jaba & Friends
Imagery by: RV Truth - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcuq...?
..........................
Intro clips:
1997 Conspiracy Theory
& 2015 Insurgent
..........................
End song by Valerie Boyd: https://www.youtube.com/user/valsings1
..........................
Escape The Matrix Through Door 101 - https://youtu.be/ZPhBrFQ-TOg?
..........................
Colony - NWO Programming For EMP's, Fake Alien Invasion, Martial Law & One World Religion Coming Soon! https://youtu.be/JYDC47BFNr8?
..........................
We've All Been Hoodwinked & Bamboozled! - https://youtu.be/ONe1LyesrHI
Shaking My Head Productions 2
52.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZVIE9mt8BTo
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