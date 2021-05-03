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BIDEN & HARRIS GUILTY OF UNIMAGINABLE CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN !!!
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111 views • May 03, 2021
This report is not for the faint of heart, but the truth must be told. If the Biden Administration could CLOSE and DEFEND the southern border but they choose NOT TO, THEN the administration is 100% complicit in and guilty of the most unimaginable crimes against children as it refuses to protect the United States' southern border. The Biden administration is literally facilitating child slavery, prostitution and snuff films in which children are murdered on camera.
**CORRECTION: The new ATM's are at a Credit Union in VIRGINIA.**
R E D R O O M S :
They are NOT "urban legend". And once you KNOW, you can't un-know.
The whole world must know.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/_2dHpebu-Xo/
**CORRECTION: The new ATM's are at a Credit Union in VIRGINIA.**
R E D R O O M S :
They are NOT "urban legend". And once you KNOW, you can't un-know.
The whole world must know.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/_2dHpebu-Xo/
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