SATISFACTORY - Spagetti layout without clipping [PART 6]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0:00:00 FICSMAS beginning
0:08:36 Tier 9 - Spatial Energy Regulation
0:16:17 MAM Alien Technology research tree
0:18:24 MAM Caterium research tree
0:20:26 MAM Alien Technology research tree
0:21:33 Tier 9 - Peak Efficiency
0:27:11 Completing Phase 5
0:36:49 Tier 9 - FICSIT Blueprints Mk.3
0:38:07 FICSMAS end
0:40:33 End tour
0:53:38 No belt or pipe clipping!
0:58:03 Train tour 1
1:03:26 Train tour 2
1:11:55 THE END