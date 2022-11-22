Create New Account
Why You Should Take Turpentine Daily!
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 6 days ago |

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html


Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Why You Should Take Turpentine Daily!


Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is normally taken by people for its broad spectrum of potent healing and detoxifying benefits and the standard Turpentine protocols such as the Turpentine and sugar protocol normally involves taking it for four days in a row on the first week of taking it and twice a week ever following week.


But quite a few people who take Turpentine may need to be switching to taking it daily and for very good reasons, in this video "Why You Should Take Turpentine Daily” I fully explain to you all the reasons why so then you can determine if you should be taking it daily or not.


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


