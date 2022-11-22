Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html





Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Why You Should Take Turpentine Daily!





Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is normally taken by people for its broad spectrum of potent healing and detoxifying benefits and the standard Turpentine protocols such as the Turpentine and sugar protocol normally involves taking it for four days in a row on the first week of taking it and twice a week ever following week.





But quite a few people who take Turpentine may need to be switching to taking it daily and for very good reasons, in this video "Why You Should Take Turpentine Daily” I fully explain to you all the reasons why so then you can determine if you should be taking it daily or not.





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno