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MORE Vax RECALLS! - Deaths & Sickness SKYROCKET As Vaccines Are EXPOSED!
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917 views • October 06, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the regular recalls and studies showing vaccine side effects as deaths skyrocket and heart problems become more and more of a problem for the average otherwise healthy but vaxxed person.
Moderna & Astra Zeneca are facing recalls for heart inflammation alongside the Johnson & Johnson jab while Pfizer has the same problem seen in countless other studies. Moderna has been recalled in Sweden and Denmark following heart inflammation studies for young people. It has also seen recent recalls for having heavy levels of stainless steel contaminating the jabs.
Meanwhile, children aged 12 to 15 are 6.1 times more likely on average to suffer heart problems from the jab than be hospitalized with so-called "covid."
Despite all of the recurring studies proving danger and the extremely high illness rates in the most highly vaxxed places, Fauci is still cancelling Christmas for the unjabbed and covid CAMPS are being built everywhere for the upcoming winter.
When will people finally stand up?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the regular recalls and studies showing vaccine side effects as deaths skyrocket and heart problems become more and more of a problem for the average otherwise healthy but vaxxed person.
Moderna & Astra Zeneca are facing recalls for heart inflammation alongside the Johnson & Johnson jab while Pfizer has the same problem seen in countless other studies. Moderna has been recalled in Sweden and Denmark following heart inflammation studies for young people. It has also seen recent recalls for having heavy levels of stainless steel contaminating the jabs.
Meanwhile, children aged 12 to 15 are 6.1 times more likely on average to suffer heart problems from the jab than be hospitalized with so-called "covid."
Despite all of the recurring studies proving danger and the extremely high illness rates in the most highly vaxxed places, Fauci is still cancelling Christmas for the unjabbed and covid CAMPS are being built everywhere for the upcoming winter.
When will people finally stand up?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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