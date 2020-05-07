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Proof Dr. Fauci is EVIL. [PLANDEMIC Interview with Narration from Doc G}
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16 views • May 07, 2020
Dr.Judy Mikovits sits down in a candid interview with Mikki Willis in his documentary named PLANDEMIC.
I own no rights to the PLANDEMIC Documentary video. I am only posting it because YOUTUBE has been taking down every single video so that people cannot be educated to the truth. I hope to help in any way by reposting this. People are dying and hoodwinked into believing in Drs. Fauci and Birxx. They are frauds. DO NOT WEAR A MASK.
I own no rights to the PLANDEMIC Documentary video. I am only posting it because YOUTUBE has been taking down every single video so that people cannot be educated to the truth. I hope to help in any way by reposting this. People are dying and hoodwinked into believing in Drs. Fauci and Birxx. They are frauds. DO NOT WEAR A MASK.
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