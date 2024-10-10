BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Steven Seagal said that if necessary, he is ready to fight and die for Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
445 views • 6 months ago

Actor, Steven Seagal said that if necessary, he is ready to fight and die for Russia.

Seagal also met with captured Azov soldiers in the DPR

"We are treated well, well enough. There is nothing to complain about. I think the conditions are acceptable,"

— one of the prisoners told the actor.

Steven Seagal is confident that Russia will win the special operation in Ukraine.

"I consider myself Russian, my ancestors were from Russia. I am sure that the main reason why we will win is that we are right. I believe that this is a war between good and evil," the special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for Russian-American humanitarian relations emphasized.


politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
