Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 7/25/22 - FDA trying to end Vitamins & Supplements

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Today’s zoom focuses on the FDA’s latest efforts to to end our access to Vitamins and Supplements. Becky Montrone will share the latest efforts of Big Pharma to trample on our health rights, and discuss actions we can take. (Take action links in chat stream below.)
Links:
Mercola article: https://riseupnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Big-Pharma-Wants-to-Put-an-End-to-Vitamins-and-Supplements.pdf
TAKE ACTION: https://www.npanational.org/news/controversial-durbin-braun-proposal-for-dietary-supplements-makes-its-way-into-pdufa/
TAKE ACTION:S enate Contact List and Suggested script for calling: https://www.npanational.org/senator-contact-list/
TAKE ACTION: Letter option: https://anh-usa.org/action-center/?vvsrc=%2fcampaigns%2f88223%2frespond
https://khn.org/news/article/pfizer-pandemic-vaccine-market-paxlovid-outsize-profit-influence/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/how-pfizer-profited-from-the-pandemic/
https://www.votervoice.net/NPA/Campaigns/94238/Respond
For more, please visit www. RiseUpNH.org