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The Turning Point
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23 views • January 07, 2020
'The Turning Point' explores the destruction of the environment, climate change and species extinction from different perspective. Music by Wantaways.
Created in After Effects, Premiere Pro, Clip Studio Pro and Cinema 4D.
Written, directed and animated by Steve Cutts
www.stevecutts.com
Created in After Effects, Premiere Pro, Clip Studio Pro and Cinema 4D.
Written, directed and animated by Steve Cutts
www.stevecutts.com
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