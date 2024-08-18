Ukraine's Kursk "Success" Speeds own Defeat + the Next US "Wonder Weapon" for Ukraine

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for August 18, 2024…



▪️As Ukrainian forces continue military operations in Kursk, Russia, the actual line of contact continues to crumble as Russian forces advance;



▪️Ukrainian progress in Kursk was due to a lack of Russian troops which are now flooding the area to contain and then roll back Ukrainian troops;



▪️Russian advances along the line of contact consists of overtaking extensive Ukrainian defensive positions;



▪️The Kursk incursion will raise the cost for Russia, but ultimately will accelerate the collapse of Ukraine’s own fighting capacity;



▪️US JASSM cruise missiles are being considered for Ukraine, a critical munition required for any future operation against China and a munition that is not produced in quantities equal or larger than even Russian-made cruise missiles;



▪️JASSMs are air-launched, meaning their use will be restricted by Ukraine’s small number of military aircraft capable of launching them;





