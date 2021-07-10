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Alexandra Marshall: The Four Apocalypses of Corona, Climate, Cyber Pandemic, & War with China
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619 views • July 10, 2021
Alexandra Marshall discusses what she calls the three apocalypses as framed by the ruling elite: coronavirus pandemic, climate change, and a coming cyber pandemic or "digital darkness". "Climate Change" has been a hard sell and "is the only narrative capable of achieving massive state land grabs and control of global food production." "Apocalypse Politics" is a favorite tool of Davos and the ultimate goal is to "induce a permanent war economy within democratic nations onto which global treaties can be grafted to justify the antiquated socialist dream of a global bureaucracy." She feels the coming cyber attacks are really going to hurt and cause greater damage than the government pandemic policies and climate politics, but beyond that, she is even more worried of a fourth apocalypse, that of a geopolitical conflict and war with China.
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Show Notes
Digital darkness: the third apocalypse https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/06/digital-darkness-the-third-apocalypse
The problem with Covid sticks and carrots? Citizens aren’t horses https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/07/the-problem-with-covid-sticks-and-carrots-citizens-arent-horses
Secret planning exercise in 2016 modelled Mers outbreak in UK https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jun/10/secret-planning-exercise-in-2016-modelled-impact-of-mers-outbreak-in-uk
Our parent prison – the UK turns itself into hell https://goodsauce.news/our-parent-prison-the-uk-turns-itself-into-hell
Websites
Website https://ellymelly.home.blog
Twitter https://twitter.com/ellymelly
Good Sauce https://goodsauce.news/author/alexandra-marshall
About Alexandra Marshall
Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly on social media) is the host of "Curtain Call", a Good Sauce show exploring the leading personalities in the culture war. She writes on liberty, philosophy and geopolitics. You can find her on Twitter or read her articles over at her blog.
Elly is also an AI database designer for the retail industry, contributor to multiple online journals and a Young Ambassador with Australians for Constitutional Monarchy.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Digital darkness: the third apocalypse https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/06/digital-darkness-the-third-apocalypse
The problem with Covid sticks and carrots? Citizens aren’t horses https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/07/the-problem-with-covid-sticks-and-carrots-citizens-arent-horses
Secret planning exercise in 2016 modelled Mers outbreak in UK https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jun/10/secret-planning-exercise-in-2016-modelled-impact-of-mers-outbreak-in-uk
Our parent prison – the UK turns itself into hell https://goodsauce.news/our-parent-prison-the-uk-turns-itself-into-hell
Websites
Website https://ellymelly.home.blog
Twitter https://twitter.com/ellymelly
Good Sauce https://goodsauce.news/author/alexandra-marshall
About Alexandra Marshall
Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly on social media) is the host of "Curtain Call", a Good Sauce show exploring the leading personalities in the culture war. She writes on liberty, philosophy and geopolitics. You can find her on Twitter or read her articles over at her blog.
Elly is also an AI database designer for the retail industry, contributor to multiple online journals and a Young Ambassador with Australians for Constitutional Monarchy.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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