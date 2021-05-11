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You Got Stucky by Shills & Pimps
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51 views • May 11, 2021
You Got Stucky
by Shills & Pimps
Based on: You Got Lucky
Album: Long After Dark
Artists: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Release year: 1982
Producer: Jimmy Levine, Tom Petty
Label: Backstreet
Instrumental Version: Mitch Wenig
Denis Lacombe - The mad conductor
Courtesy: aversiencuentro
#WWG1WGA
All videos sourced from Youtube.
All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.
Congratulations on finding shore, and thank you 17+.
Have a nice Day.
LYRICS:
You Got Stucky by Shills & Pimps
You tried to navigate
Your Chinese containers up the Suey Canal
The children you trafficked as slaves
There's nothing you wouldn't do, you're depraved
Oh no!
Yeah no!
Red October
Big boat got run aground
Big guns coming to impound
You got stucky babe
You got stucky babe
You just got Q'ed.
Q rammed you into the bank
Special Forces come running cross the gangplank
Now you're stuck in the groove
Bleed you out billions, and now you're all screwed
No!
Oh no!
No insurance broker
Big boat got run aground
Maritime Law knotted you up now
You got stucky babe
You got stucky babe
You're ever more screwed.
Yeah no!
Oh no!
Red Sea gotcha
Big boat got run aground
World war cargo just got drowned
You got stucky babe
You got stucky babe
In your Waterloo.
by Shills & Pimps
Based on: You Got Lucky
Album: Long After Dark
Artists: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Release year: 1982
Producer: Jimmy Levine, Tom Petty
Label: Backstreet
Instrumental Version: Mitch Wenig
Denis Lacombe - The mad conductor
Courtesy: aversiencuentro
#WWG1WGA
All videos sourced from Youtube.
All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.
Congratulations on finding shore, and thank you 17+.
Have a nice Day.
LYRICS:
You Got Stucky by Shills & Pimps
You tried to navigate
Your Chinese containers up the Suey Canal
The children you trafficked as slaves
There's nothing you wouldn't do, you're depraved
Oh no!
Yeah no!
Red October
Big boat got run aground
Big guns coming to impound
You got stucky babe
You got stucky babe
You just got Q'ed.
Q rammed you into the bank
Special Forces come running cross the gangplank
Now you're stuck in the groove
Bleed you out billions, and now you're all screwed
No!
Oh no!
No insurance broker
Big boat got run aground
Maritime Law knotted you up now
You got stucky babe
You got stucky babe
You're ever more screwed.
Yeah no!
Oh no!
Red Sea gotcha
Big boat got run aground
World war cargo just got drowned
You got stucky babe
You got stucky babe
In your Waterloo.
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