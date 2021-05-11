You Got Stucky

by Shills & Pimps



Based on: You Got Lucky

Album: Long After Dark

Artists: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Release year: 1982

Producer: Jimmy Levine, Tom Petty

Label: Backstreet



Instrumental Version: Mitch Wenig



Denis Lacombe - The mad conductor

Courtesy: aversiencuentro



#WWG1WGA



All videos sourced from Youtube.

All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.

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LYRICS:

You Got Stucky by Shills & Pimps

You tried to navigate

Your Chinese containers up the Suey Canal

The children you trafficked as slaves

There's nothing you wouldn't do, you're depraved

Oh no!

Yeah no!

Red October



Big boat got run aground

Big guns coming to impound



You got stucky babe

You got stucky babe



You just got Q'ed.





Q rammed you into the bank

Special Forces come running cross the gangplank

Now you're stuck in the groove

Bleed you out billions, and now you're all screwed

No!

Oh no!

No insurance broker



Big boat got run aground

Maritime Law knotted you up now

You got stucky babe

You got stucky babe



You're ever more screwed.





Yeah no!

Oh no!

Red Sea gotcha



Big boat got run aground

World war cargo just got drowned

You got stucky babe

You got stucky babe



In your Waterloo.