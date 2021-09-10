The Last Lesson: Canadian Professor of Ethics Explains Mandatory Vaccinations Is Ethically Wrong

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9/8/2021 The last lesson: Canadian professor of ethics at Huron college at the University of Western Ontario Julie Ponesse was fired for refusing vaccinations. She thinks that vaccines have safety issues and it’s ethically wrong to coerce people to take a vaccine