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TPR - The Tipping Point Radio Show on Revolution Radio - 12.14.20: Effectively Red Pilling The Sleeping Masses, Special Guests Ron Partain & MilSpec Ops Monkey
The Patriot Streetfighter
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343 views • December 14, 2020
As we in closer and closer to zero barrier in the timeline of a cataclysmic reckoning the Cabal Powers it is becoming more important to help awaken the masses and prepare them for the upcoming shock of learning the truth about our masters, those who have unconstitutionally seized power from the American people and have used it against them directly and subtly of many years.

Special Guest Ron Partian, a well researched digital soldier and creator of the "Patriot Street Fighter" brand image logo joins us to discuss effectively re-pilling those still asleep.

MilSpec Ops Monkey "MonkeyWerx" joins us once again to analyze highly unusual military aircraft movements near Nellis Air Force Base and the surrounding desert.

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Parler is @ScottMcKay3

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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