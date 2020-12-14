TPR - The Tipping Point Radio Show on Revolution Radio - 12.14.20: Effectively Red Pilling The Sleeping Masses, Special Guests Ron Partain & MilSpec Ops Monkey

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Special Guest Ron Partian, a well researched digital soldier and creator of the "Patriot Street Fighter" brand image logo joins us to discuss effectively re-pilling those still asleep.
MilSpec Ops Monkey "MonkeyWerx" joins us once again to analyze highly unusual military aircraft movements near Nellis Air Force Base and the surrounding desert.
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Parler is @ScottMcKay3
http://revolution.radio/
"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038